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FOTO Golišava Kylie Jenner pokazala kako uživa u ljetu: Ima i oskudnu sportsku oblekicu

Kylie Jenner u ljetnom je stanju uma već neko vrijeme, a ako je suditi po objavama na njenom Instagramu, ljeto joj traje vječno. Sada je pratitelje počastila novim atraktivnim fotkama u bikiniju, ali i u oskudnom sportskom izdanju.
FOTO Golišava Kylie Jenner pokazala kako uživa u ljetu: Ima i oskudnu sportsku oblekicu
Sunce, more i topići glavno su obilježlje Kylie Jenner u posljednje vrijeme. | Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
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Sunce, more i topići glavno su obilježlje Kylie Jenner u posljednje vrijeme. | Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
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