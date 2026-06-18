FOTO Golišava Kylie Jenner pokazala kako uživa u ljetu: Ima i oskudnu sportsku oblekicu

Kylie Jenner u ljetnom je stanju uma već neko vrijeme, a ako je suditi po objavama na njenom Instagramu, ljeto joj traje vječno. Sada je pratitelje počastila novim atraktivnim fotkama u bikiniju, ali i u oskudnom sportskom izdanju.
Sunce, more i topići glavno su obilježlje Kylie Jenner u posljednje vrijeme.
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Sunce, more i topići glavno su obilježlje Kylie Jenner u posljednje vrijeme. |
Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Sunce, more i topići glavno su obilježlje Kylie Jenner u posljednje vrijeme.
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Unatoč visokim temperaturama, Kylie ne odustaje od vježbanja i održavanja vitke figure.
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Podijelila je fotke iz teretane.
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Ali i one nešto opuštenije...
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Kylie nas redovito časti bikini fotkama.
| Foto: instagram
Mininaturni kupaći kostimi malo toga ostavljaju mašti.
| Foto: instagram
Na plaži voli popiti i hladno piće...
| Foto: instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Na plaži se nedavno fotkala u bijeloj haljini ispod koje nije nosila donje rublje.
| Foto: instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Nedavno se fotkala i u rozoj kombinaciji
| Foto: Instagram
Reality zvijezda okupila je bliske suradnike i prijateljice povodom promocije svog kozmetičkog brenda Kylie Cosmetics, a cijela večer bila je uređena u prepoznatljivim ružičastim tonovima.
| Foto: Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
| Foto: instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
Foto instagram
| Foto: Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram/kylie jenner
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto NINO, LELE, MIHA
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram
Foto Instagram