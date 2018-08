Goran Višnjić o uspjehu: 'Ne vjerujem gdje me život odveo'

Some days I still can’t believe where am I today... how far from my small town with big heart #sibenik and #croatia this crazy thing we call life took me... Every day I’m grateful for this awesome journey, for all amazing people in my life, and yes, for being one lucky sob who goes to work with big ass grin on his face and says things like: “ Oh shit, I have to fly to work to Portugal tomorrow...”...😂... But no matter what, no matter where, I’ll always try to grab it by the horns... the life, the job, the day off... anything... I’ll try to be in the moment, not yesterday, not tomorrow, now! ...😳... ok... I’ll stop now, but you got me, right?? ...😉... Good! 😎 Emoji full on! ...🙄... #hollywood #actor #la #porrugal

A post shared by Goran Visnjic (@goran_visnjic) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT