10.july I m OPENING up my first NOSH NOSH Shop in berlin @noshnoshberlin #comingsoon \ud83c\udf8a\ud83d\ude0e\ud83e\udd70 it\u2019s about tasty and healthy delicious pieces \ud83e\udd5c\ud83c\udf6b\ud83c\udf67\u2615\ufe0f\ud83e\udd64 this is just the start of a beautiful journey - first in berlin then hopefully all over the world ! Me and my friends created a place where we want you to feel Home \ud83c\udfe1 \u2764\ufe0f and enjoy the highest quality of our delicious offers... Almonds / Nuts gluten-free vegan chocolate Milk chocolate Our amazing \u201espoon Kakao\u201c \ud83d\ude31\ud83e\udd70 \ud83e\udd44 Macarons Jams Two times world championship ice cream \ud83c\udf68\ud83e\udd70 Olive oil Coffee Tea And many many more ... visit us at NOSH NOSH Hackescher Markt @noshnoshberlin #food #healthy #gourmet #berlin #shop #hackeschermarkt #chocolate #icecream #jam #olives #oliveoil #nuts #kakao #highquality #noshnosh #noshnoshberlin #deliciouspieces \ud83e\udd5c





A post shared by meryemuzerlimeryem (@meryemuzerlimeryem) on Jul 7, 2020 at 10:54am PDT