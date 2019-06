Ima li princa u avionu? Harry je među običnim 'smrtnicima'...

#NEW: Amy Garrick, a member in a Facebook group about travelling shared her experience after she stumbled upon Prince Harry yesterday during her flight from Rome to London. She wrote: “I haven't had anything worth sharing, but this morning leaving Rome I got up to use the bathroom and I had to wait. As I'm standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome. He was at a polo tournament. He politely smiled and said hi when he realized I knew who he was. I tried to get a photo as he got off the plane. I didn't want to harass him and felt bad taking one, but it isn't every day you see him! He thanked the first class crew and pilot before getting off the plane :)”

A post shared by Harry and Meghan (@harrysmeghan) on May 27, 2019 at 3:19am PDT