Istospolne veze više nisu tabu: 'Sad znamo što je prava ljubav'

Happy Wood anniversary to Jodie and Alex! It's been five years since these two decided to tie the knot 💍 As I always say, there's not an exact date for their wedding, it's just especulation. They never actually shared many details about the ceremomy and the actual date remains a mystery. But we do know it was around this time of the year five years ago when we heard the news and they confirmed they were married. Regardless of the numbers, I only wish them a wonderful anniversary and many more years together! Also, I couldn't help myself and included a nice card to celebrate their 5 years of marriage. Wood you believe it? 😉 _ #alexandrahedison #jodiefoster #wedding #anniversary #weddinganniversary #fifthanniversary #woodwedding

