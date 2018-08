Karl Lagerfeld neprepoznatljiv: 'Nabio' je kile i pustio bradicu

The world's most famous feline is getting her own limited edition plush toy modeled after her by #KARLLAGERFELD in collaboration with @steiff.de Pre order your Choupette by clicking the link in the bio 👉🏻 @karllagerfeld #KARLLAGERFELD

A post shared by KARL LAGERFELD (@karllagerfeld) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:04am PDT