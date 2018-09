Kim Kardashian: Plačem svaki dan radi svoje velike stražnjice

My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!) 🌸 The collection includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, 3 blushes, 8 lipsticks and 3 lip liners in shades of pretty pinks and berries 💕 So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection ! @kkwbeauty

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 10, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT