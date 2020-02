Kobe je ženi poklonio haljinu iz filma: Htjeli smo ostariti skupa

#ThrowbackThursday One of my favorite Valentine's day gifts from my husband was the blue dress, shoes and THE notebook from the Notebook Movie he gave me years ago. (The notebook is a prop but it still has sentimental value). Happy Valentine's Day! #tbt #Valentinesday #LoveStory #TheNotebook #Love ❤

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 14, 2013 at 6:29pm PST