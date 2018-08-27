Komičar izgubio 23 kile nakon infarkta: Želim težinu s poroda
Nadam se da mogu izgubiti još četiri i pol kilograma pomoću programa Weight Watchers te se vratiti na 88,5 kilograma, svoju težinu od rođenja, našalio se Kevin Smith
Glumac i komičar Kevin Smith (48) doživio je masivni srčani udar u veljači i istaknuo je kako bi umro da nije otkazao stand-up nastup i otišao u bolnicu. Smith se pohvalio na društvenoj mreži da je otada izgubio 23 kilograma i istaknuo kako je poslušao savjet doktora nakon srčanog udara da smršavi.
This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith - the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well - for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.
- Pratio sam liječničke upute. Počeo sam sa 116 kilograma i sada težim 93. Nisam bio lakši od srednje škole. Nadam se da mogu izgubiti još četiri i pol kilograma pomoću programa Weight Watchers te se vratiti na 88,5 kilograma, svoju težinu od rođenja - našalio se komičar koji je poznat po reality showu 'Comic Book Men'.
Minnie Me Makes Music! PROUD DAD ALERT: @harleyquinnsmith & her friend @themusicalmushroom have a band called @thetenthband and they just released an EP on @itunes, @bandcamp & @spotify (Spotify link in my bio)! I have been listening to it on repeat because a) I legit love the album and b) I cannot believe someone who came out of my balls can make music at all, let alone songs this fun! Give it a listen if you can; it’s pure joy! As for the image: look very closely at the newspaper. @avengers assemble! #KevinSmith #harleyquinnsmith #thetenth #thetenthband #indierock #girlband #spotify
Dodao je kako je smršavio zahvaljujući programu ishrane u knjizi 'Weight Watchers' autorice Penn Jilllette Presto, zdravijoj prehrani i kćeri Harley Quinn (18), veganki koja mu je 'svojim primjerom pokazala pravi put'. Smith je istaknuo da nije bio na dijeti nego je u potpunosti promijenio svoj životni stil, a bilo mu je teško jer mrzi povrće.
- Budući da nisam više htio završiti u bolnici, kopirao sam svoju kćer - napisao je komičar. Tvrdi i kako su mu pomogli pozitivni komentari prijatelja, obitelji i fanova. Smith je prije dva mjeseca rekla da mu je 'susret sa smrću' promijenio stajalište o prehrambenim navikama.
It’s #NationalFriendshipDay! Me and my besty @JayMewes have been hetero life mates for over 30 years, and we wanna keep that going until we’re in a rest home together in our 90’s! So I’ve been living a healthier way of life on @weightwatchers. And Jay was so impressed and inspired by my results, he just joined me on the program! The best gift you can give any friend is more time to spend with them, and @weightwatchers now has an Invite a Friend feature in the app where you can invite your friends to join you too – check the link in my bio to find out more, or visit My Day in the WW app if you’re a member. #wwambassador #weightwatchers #wwfreestyle #jaymewes #jayandsilentbob #jayandsilentbobssecretstash #jayandsilentbobreboot #NationalFriendshipDay #ad
- Samo sam pretpostavio da ću biti debeo cijeli život i da se nikad neću vratiti na težinu iz srednje škole - ispričao je za Entertainment Tonight. Smith je postao poznat javnosti dramom 'Clerks' iz 1994. koju je režirao i napisao scenarij za nju, a uz njega je glavnu ulogu tumačio kolega Jason Mewes (43) s kojim je snimio nekoliko filmova.
Komičar je od 1999. je u braku s glumicom Jennifer Schwalbach (46) s kojom ima kćer Harley .
