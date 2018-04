Ljubavni krah bivše zečice: Razvodi se Kendra Wilkinson

Obsessed with our 2016 holiday card I made at SimplytoImpress.com. Second year in a row! Tons of super cute + affordable designs, and they’re really fast. They’re my absolute fave for a reason. #Amazing 😍👍❤️

A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Nov 17, 2016 at 2:59pm PST