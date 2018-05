Lucija Lugomer: 'Vjenčanje će biti emotivno jer nema mame'

You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise. Does my sexiness upset you? Does it come as a surprise That I dance like I've got diamonds At the meeting of my thighs? • Maya Angelou • • • • • • • • • • • • • #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #plussize #mylook #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #socialenvy #plussize #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries #plussizemodel

A post shared by LUCIJA LUGOMER (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Mar 27, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT