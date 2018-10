Meghan i Harry stigli na Novi Zeland: Posljednji dani turneje

“When we saw Paul Guest and Edwin Vermetten support each other through Paul’s struggle with Post Traumatic Stress on the tennis court in front of a large audience, we saw what mateship really looks like. The choice to serve is at the very heart of what I founded these Invictus Games to celebrate. I wanted your service to be recognised. What we saw again this week is that Invictus is so much more. It is about your example of determination, of optimism, of strength, honour and friendship, or as the Aussies call it ‘mateship’, as a core value that has the power to inspire the world.”— The Duke of Sussex #InvictusGames #Invictus #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Sydney

