Medeni mjesec: Meghan i Harry idu u kanadski nacionalni park?

Tonight Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle attended a Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London. This event marks the launch of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's 'Platform for Girls Education' – a campaign designed to encourage all Commonwealth countries to commit to providing 12 years of quality education for all girls. The couple met representatives from charities who are working to ensure quality education to girls across the Commonwealth More on @KensingtonRoyal. 📷PA

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:52am PDT