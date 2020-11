\u00a0

With shaking hands and the happiest of tears in my eyes, I honestly can\u2019t believe how blessed Max and I are. What has been the longest 6 years of our lives, the hardest time, yet a time we couldn\u2019t give up as 1 goal was on our mind. It\u2019s finally our time to share with everyone that Max and I are expecting not just 1 BUT 2 babies in January 2021. \ud83d\udc76 \ud83d\udc76 \ud83d\udcab 11 stim cycles \ud83d\udcab 27 embryos \ud83d\udcab 5 miscarriages \ud83d\udcab hundreds of needles \ud83d\udcab so many tears and so much heartbreak \ud83d\udcab 168 (or so) eggs collected \ud83d\udcab 3 laparoscopies, 8 D&C;\u2019s, 8 hysteroscopies, tubal flushes, intralipids.. the list goes on and on! To say it\u2019s been easy to get this far is an understatement!!! And I doubt it\u2019s going to be easy from here on in. The first 3 months have been horrible for me. I\u2019ve been so sick and had so many days I could barely leave the bed- BUT I am not whinging! But through those tears and the hurt we pushed on under the guidance of Dr. Kee Ong - Reproductive Medicine & Infertility and we never gave up, and he never gave up on us. So for now we know we still have a long way to go but we have been told we are allowed to share our news. All scans, bloods and tests have come back as perfect and today was special when we saw them waving and sticking their Thumbs and flipping around all the while with my Mum and Max there. It was so surreal that this is our time. I am actually going to be a Mumma \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb So for now under the guidance of Dr Suhad Hassan - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist we look to the future and pray, wish and hope that we can keep these babies as healthy as possible and safe as possible for as long as possible. On the 10weeks scan we could find out what gender they both are! They are PG normal so a few weeks ago we found out the sex. \u2764\ufe0f I know this post is triggering for some but please let it give you strength and hope to never give up #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyafterloss #twinpregnancy #twins #drkeeong #monashivf #drsuhadhassan #delmegebabies





A post shared by \u2727 \ud83c\udf80 \ud835\udc40\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udccd & \ud835\udcae\ud835\udcb6\ud835\udcc2 \ud835\udc9f\ud835\udc52\ud835\udcc1\ud835\udcc2\ud835\udc52\ud835\udc54\ud835\udc52 \ud83c\udf80 \u2727 (@teamdelmege) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:15am PDT