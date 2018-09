Monica Lewinsky 'pobjegla' iz studija zbog pitanja o Clintonu

Monica Lewinsky’s ability to metabolize difficult situations and take the high ground is extraordinary. How does she manage it? “I don’t always succeed. I think if people found my draft folders in email and the tweets I didn’t tweet, those might tell a very different story,” she told @LauraBrown99 in our August #BadassWomenIssue. “Ultimately, it’s about a deep knowing. Does this feel true to me? Whether it’s in response to a situation or a piece that I write or talk, I’m guided by the idea of moving the conversation forward even if it’s in a direction I may not like. Sometimes it’s with humor, and sometimes it’s about whatever feels like pure truth.” Read the full story at the link in bio. #InStyleBadassWomen | Photographed by @das_schulze

