Bez skupih krpica: Kućanica po zatvoru šetala u kombinezonu

Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison on 11th day of 14-day sentence Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving only 11 days out of her 14-day prison sentence over her role in a massive college admissions scandal. The California Board of Prisons said the actress who started off her prison sentence on October 15 at a Federal Prison in Dublin, California with approximately 1,200 female inmates was released early in adherence to a policy of inmates getting released on Friday if their release date falls on a weekend. Recall Huffman who admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her eldest daughter's SAT score also received one year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine she has already paid.

