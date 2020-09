\u00a0

Hi friends \ud83d\udc95\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 \u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 I shared this video on E! earlier today to explain why I was going to be missing our Emmy show.\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 \u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 As I prepared to fly to LA to host E!s Emmy coverage, I discovered that I, along with my husband Bill and our son Duke, tested positive for Covid-19. As you may know, the health of those around me is always my first priority. We are all three doing well and are isolating at home and taking very good care of one another. \u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 \u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 We aren\u2019t the first to get this news and we certainly won\u2019t be the last so please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together. \u2764\ufe0f\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 \u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063\u2063 Thank you so much to those of you who have been wishing us well. Please know we are sending you all lots of love from the three of us. \u2063 \u2063 Take good care \u2764\ufe0f G, B & D





A post shared by Giuliana Rancic (@giulianarancic) on Sep 20, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT