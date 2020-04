Oporavlja se: Bivši joj je uništio lice, a ona sad krasi naslovnice

“If I must accept that I have permanently changed, then it’s the industry I must now change.” ⁣ ⁣ #KatiePiper was a rising TV personality in the U.K. when a brutal attack transformed her life. Now she’s back in front of the camera— and working to change our conceptions of beauty. Head to the link in our bio to read about her journey to becoming a model survivor. ⁣ ⁣ Photographer: @jasonbellphoto⁣ Fashion Editor: @fgolfar ⁣ Hair: @chris88hair⁣ Makeup: @toby_salvietto ⁣ Katie wears @ysl by Anthony Vaccarello, @louisvuitton, and @manoloblahnikhq

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Mar 31, 2020 at 5:01am PDT