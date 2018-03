Ovako danas izgledaju glumci iz serije 'I to mi je neki život'

LONDON! HOLY SHIT. Last night was insane!!! To the 15,000 amazing people there last night - we will never ever forget that show as long as we live. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 SWIPE FOR MORE PICS 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 and don’t forget to PREORDER THE ALBUM!!! Thx 🤓

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Mar 28, 2018 at 9:47am PDT