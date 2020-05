Pala im sjekira u med: Usvojili ih slavni pa im promijenili život

Spent the weekend with family in Buffalo. Just a two hour drive from our home away from home in Toronto. ITINERARY: Saturday: 1. Wake up no later than 7am to watch the royal wedding with mimosas, bloody Mary’s and scones with clotted cream cause that’s what the English eat! 2. Nap at noon 3. Dress up in our fancy attire for dinner at the Country Club of Buffalo where we pretend we’re attending the royal reception! Sunday: 1.Sneak into Aunt Deb’s candy closet and fill paper lunch bags full of candy. 2. Run around the glorious back yard looking for fairies and building them special homes. 3. Sit in our P.J’s chatting in the living room till noon. 4. Dress up in our fancy attire again for a very special party celebrating Deb and Larry’s granddaughters baptism! 5. Stay up far too late, have one too many ring pops and one too many glasses of champagne. Monday: 1. Recover... Thanks Aunt Deb and Uncle Larry for the most wonderful time! #thoseheavenlydays are long weekends spent with your favorite people! ❤️ #jacadi #proenzaschouler

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on May 22, 2018 at 7:17am PDT