Prijateljica Demi Lovato: Ja joj nisam dala drogu, to su laži...

The last show on the @tellmeyoulovemetour EU/UK tour was so special. Closing out over a month of traveling with this circus of people has been so unforgettable. We pulled out a ton of pranks and celebrated such a successful run on so many levels. Here is one of @jackietlloyd & I doing “Lonely” that normally some sexy men do haha. We learned it right before going on stage lol 🏆 @owensc18 #lonely #tellmeyoulovemetour #demilovato #dance #tour #lilwayne

