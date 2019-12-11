Prije udaje za Harryja, Meghan je volontirala u pučkoj kuhinji
Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa su prije nekoliko mjeseci na Instagramu podržali nekoliko humanitarnih udruga, a među njima se našla i Meghanina omiljena 'St. Felix'. Centar im se zahvalio na toj gesti
Centar za beskućnike 'St Felix' u kanadskom Torontu na društvenim je mrežama podijelio fotografiju svojih volontera na kojoj se našla i vojvotkinja od Sussexa Meghan Markle (38).
U centru je volontirala prije nego se udala za princa Harryja (35), kada je bila zvijezda serije 'Suits' i odijevala ležernije kombinacije u kojima ju je danas teže zamisliti. Za potrebe volontiranja u pučkoj kuhinji tada je odabrala pernatu jaknu i šiltericu.
We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. 🙏🏻 This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen! ❤ . The couple said: “With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.” . Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people. . Through our Twitter account we responded to the announcement: “Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day.” . Thousands of people have responded to the call to visit our social media platforms, many of them urging people to make a donation to our Lighting the Way Christmas campaign. . Many vulnerable people in our Toronto need your support! If you are planning your holiday giving, please consider making a donation to our Lighting the Way campaign - link in our bio. Your support can make all the difference! . #Toronto #stfelixcentre #homeless #charity #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #volunteer #lovetoronto #blogto #curiocitytoronto #hypetoronto #libertyvillage #queenwest #toreats #tdot #6ixgrams #torontolife #igerstoronto
Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa su prije nekoliko mjeseci na Instagramu podržali nekoliko humanitarnih udruga, a među njima se našla i Meghanina omiljena 'St. Felix'. Centar im se zahvalio na toj gesti i prisjetio se dana kada je glumica volontirala kod njih.
- Meghan Markle bila je aktivna i marljiva volonterka centra za beskućnike 'St. Felix' tijekom svog boravka Kanadi dok je snimala seriju 'Suits'. Vojvotkinja je donirala i hranu za sve sa seta 'Suitsa', a na Dan zahvalnosti posebno se iskazala doniravši raznoliku hranu za više od sto ljudi - piše na Instagramu centra.
- Mnogi imaju divne uspomene na vojvotkinju Meghan koja je s nama volontirala, a sjećamo je se kao 'ljupke Meghan'. Drago nam je što i dalje podržava ranjive društvene skupine kao članica kraljevske obitelji. Voljeli bismo da nam opet dođe u posjet - dodali su u opisu fotografije.
