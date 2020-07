\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































Soon enough, the second part of the photos from a fantastic photoshoot will be uploaded. Just like you, I have not seen them yet, but I am in great anticipation of what MAVRIN magazine @mavrinmag had prepared for us. I am sure that this will be one of my favorite issues. 100% Hot Stuff \ud83d\udcf8 @mavrinstudios www.mavrinmag.com Link in My Bio





A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:42am PDT