Sandra Perković sprema ručak: 'Nije me briga za kalorije...'

Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you you richer ! 🐠☀️🦀⚓️🇭🇷⛵️ #TeamSP #ForeverYoung #CroatiaFullOfLife #Enjoy #Hedonism #Traveller #SailingInCroatia #BeautifulAdriaticSea #NinaKarlavaris

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on Oct 3, 2018 at 6:30am PDT