Serena Williams: 'Strahovala sam da nisam dobra majka...'

These past 2 weeks was amazing. It also was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I’m not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has ment so much to me. Let’s keep making noise everyday in everything we do. I’ll be back (and soon too) Road to the Us Open is next! Stay strong no matter what. Oh and this is just the beginning. Love you 💪🏿

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2018 at 5:22am PDT