Steven Tyler ljubio 40 godina mlađu Aimee, fanovi ih 'osudili'

HUGE THANK YOU TO @NAPERVILLERIBFEST FOR THEIR BEYOND GENEROUS DONATION OF $50000 FOR @JANIESFUND...THE GALA IS OFF TO AN AMAZING START...BE SURE TO FOLLOW MY STORIES FOR ALL OF TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS...#JAMFORJANIE

A post shared by Steven Tyler (@iamstevent) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:17pm PST