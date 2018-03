Tess je teško naći dizajnere: 'Muž voli trgati rublje s mene'

I would like to take a moment to thank whoever came up with the self timing feature on iPhones and all the apps too. Y’all are the real MVP’s for giving me the power to take hot photos like this for my husband (he got the unedited ones, sry) & helping to boost my self esteem. BB’s, listen to me: If you are feeling down, I highly recommend taking photos of yourself for YOU or a partner wearing lingerie or fully clothed, whatever feels good to YOU! #effyourbeautystandards #tysmstevejobs 🔥🔥

A post shared by Tess💥 (@tessholliday) on Mar 15, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT