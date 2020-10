\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































\u2728toxic\u2728 living my childhood dream ! i had to recreate my fav music video of all time ! growing up i would watch this video over and over and over again . i think i drove my mom crazy with how much i would beg her to play her cd in the car... i even convinced my varsity cheer team coach to make toxic our competition song my senior year !! so many memories and moments thru my life with toxic as the soundtrack... @britneyspears has always been an idol to me and her feminine power has been my constant inspiration ! been practicing my whole life for this moment





A post shared by Nikita \ud83d\udc32 (@nikitadragun) on Oct 23, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT