Umrla je zvijezda serije Will i Grace: 'Imala je veliko srce...'

Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST