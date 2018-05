'Vražji' violinist kojeg voli i Elizabeta II (92) stiže u Zagreb

Looking forward to be rocking Tel Aviv with my band on Nov 06, 2017. Join us for Explosive Live! @marcuswolfmusic @jeffdallen @jefflipstein Tickets: https://leaan.co.il/en-GB/shows/david%20garrett%20-%20his%20band/events #israel #telaviv #concert #live #tour

A post shared by David Garrett (@davidgarrettinsta) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:35am PDT