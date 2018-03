Weinstein bježi iz New Yorka: Rasprodaje skupe vile i stanove

IMAGE: Harvey Weinstein DATE: 03/27/2018 ADDRESS: 13 Bank Street CITY: New York MARKET: Manhattan ASSET TYPE: Townhouse PRICE: $26,500,000 SF: 5,000 sf PPSF: $5,300 SELLER: Harvey Weinstein BUYER: Cheget LLC BIO: 66. Born in Flushing, Queens. Harvey and his brother confounded @Miramax & @weinsteinco. Recently over 80 women have made allegations against Harvey which triggered the #MeToo campaign. The movie mogul could face up to 25 years in jail if found guilty. @WeinsteinCo filed for bankruptcy 2 weeks ago. #harveyweinstein

A post shared by Traded / 交易 (@tradedny) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:00am PDT