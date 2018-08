Žene Modrića, Srne i Kovačića plovile jahtom od 200 mil. kuna

We started this football journey together @vanjamo10 more than 10 yrs ago, we got married at the same time, we gave birth at the same time and we both married croatia national team captains! I love these signs in life and am more that happy to welcome you at our home for the 4th biggest trophy 🏆 #friendsthatbecomefamily❤️ #halamadrid

A post shared by Mirela Foric (@mirelaforic) on May 26, 2018 at 11:20am PDT