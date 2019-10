Zvijezda NCIS-a: 'Ponosna sam što sam priznala da volim cure'

I got my joy back! It used to take 3 months of being on the floor but now it takes only 3 days. Remarkable. I’ve been on my knees - feeling the deep despair that comes from disappointing another and disappointing myself. But i let myself grieve and blame and i hold myself close to those that i love and who love me. My friends and family are the barometers for who i am. What I realize is that no one or no circumstance can tell you who you are. You decide. I enter relationship as I exist in them - good hearted, kind, wanting only the best. And I choose that still. #gotoyourjoy

