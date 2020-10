\u00a0

Sydney United 58 FC \u2013 Grand Final Ticketing Information \ud83d\udd34\u26aa\ud83d\udd35 Please be advised, by the strict guidelines imposed by FNSW for this Sunday\u2019s Grand Final against Rockdale City Suns, we have only been allocated 500 tickets as a club, which includes our players and staff. Unfortunately, this is beyond our control and understand the frustration for many of our fans and apologise in advance. There will be a limited number of tickets available for sale. Our sponsors and Sydney United Members of 2019 / 2020 will take priority in this instance. There is only a limited number of tickets available for sale to the general public. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday 6pm at the Sydney United Office, King Tomislav Croatian Club. ID must be presented when purchasing tickets. Alternatively if you miss out on tickets, we welcome all our supporters to watch the game at the King Tomislav Croatian Club as they will be live streaming the game on the big screen this Sunday. Covid Rules apply, so get in early. #\u017eivjelacroacija





