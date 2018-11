Ista ozljeda na drugom koljenu, sjajni Belgijac mora pauzirati...

Pep Guardiola ponovno je ostao bez Kevina de Bruynea koji je ozlijedio ligamente lijevog koljena na utakmici Carabao kupa protiv Fulhama.

PEP: @DeBruyneKev is out and we are sad for him, nobody likes to have injured players but he will come back to the player he is and he will be fine. It is what it is but fortunately it is not surgery and he will be back. #mancity