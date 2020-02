Lindsey Vonn u bikini izdanju... I zaručnik očaran 'gluteusom'

Hotel workout!!! Quick and effective... let’s go!! ———- 25 mins cardio- elliptical is my favorite but any machine works. ——— 5’ warmup - 30-45 second sprint 1’30”- 1’15” recovery until 20 mins is reached 5’ cool down ——— Circuit- 15-30 seconds rest in between exercises. 2-3 sets ————- *Wide squat to press 15-20 reps *Bench abs-20 lifts + 20 scissors *single leg deadlift with weight extension with arms. Don’t extend arms if too hard. 6-8 reps each. *Single arm lunges (static or walking) 10 reps each *push-ups to Spyder mans- do as many push-ups as you can do and then switch to just Spyder mans for the same amount of reps as pushups ———- Stretch after 5’. Should take you 45 mins

