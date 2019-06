'Mnogi su se šokirali kada sam ju izabrala. Bila sam u pravu'

Close.. but not close enough 🤷🏻‍♀️ either way I am extremely happy with my result here and grateful for the experience.. 🙏🏼 it has been a huge pleasure, being out there on Stadium 1 yesterday. Thank you to everyone who came out to cheer, out there and in front of TVs, laptops or livescores 🤗 next 🔜 Miami bound 😏😎🤩😈 #TeamMartic #thedreamcontinues

A post shared by Petra Martic (@thepetramartic) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT