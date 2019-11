Princ William obožava Bilića: Opet mu je došao u posjet...

“You want to be a macho man 💪 ‘It doesn’t affect me.’ It does.” Our mental health is just as important as our physical health — at @WBA ⚽ The Duke of Cambridge discussed the #HeadsUp campaign’s work to encourage more people to feel comfortable talking about their mental health. With Head Coach Slaven Bilić and the West Brom first team The Duke spoke about some of the mental health challenges footballers can face throughout their careers, how the squad support one another, and the great work the club are doing to equip their young players for their future careers. Take a look at our previous post to read more about The Duke’s conversations with the first team squad…

