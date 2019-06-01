Svijet se oprašta od Reyesa: Henry tuguje, klubovi žaluju

Nogometni svijet šokirala je vijest da je nogometni velikan Jose Antonio Reyes (35) tragično preminuo u prometnoj nesreći.

Izdanak Sevilline škole igrao je s Ivanom Rakitićem, nastupao je za Sevillu, Arsenal, Real Madrid i Atletico Madrid između ostalih, a čak četiri puta osvajao je Europsku ligu. Istinski nogometni velikan napustio nas je danas, a cijeli nogometni svijet je u žalosti.

Brojni klubovi i nogometne ličnosti izrazile su sućut putem društvenih mreža. Donosimo prve reakcije.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Jose, who was part of the Invincibles team, was a hugely popular figure at our club and will always hold a special place in our hearts.



Our thoughts are with all his family, friends and team-mates.https://t.co/NQgrRcvrPS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Sending our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Jose Antonio Reyes, following his tragic passing.



May he rest in peace ♥️ https://t.co/8Ys6yFH0a8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2019

Due to the death of Jose Antonio Reyes, the 7 games of match-day 41 of #LaLiga123, which were scheduled to be played this Sunday at 8:00 p.m will now be postponed until Tuesday, June 4th at 9:00 p.m. — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 1, 2019

RIP Jose Antonio Reyes, 1983-2019



The former @Arsenal forward has died in a traffic collision in Spain: https://t.co/1sJVRVQ2JM pic.twitter.com/TbeeQBQPEO — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2019

FC Barcelona wishes to express their deepest condolences for the death of footballer José Antonio Reyes, a brilliant and charismatic player; one of the most outstanding figures and with a great trajectory in football. Rest in peace. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2019

Today football mourns. Rest in peace, José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. https://t.co/Ze3lcNuigr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 1, 2019

The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea FC are with the family and friends of Jose Antonio Reyes, following the tragic news today.



Rest in peace, Jose. pic.twitter.com/JuWf6gzfI8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 1, 2019

We're devastated to hear of the passing of our former player José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



Rest in peace, José. pic.twitter.com/ZXtSgqWrPA — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) June 1, 2019

We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes. All of our thoughts are with Jose's friends and family, and everyone at Arsenal at this very difficult time. https://t.co/C554XXrz8Q — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Spanish player, José Antonio Reyes.

All our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tragic time.

Rest in peace, José 🙏 — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 1, 2019