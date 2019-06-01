Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Svijet se oprašta od Reyesa: Henry tuguje, klubovi žaluju

Brojni klubovi i nogometne ličnosti izrazile su sućut putem društvenih mreža. Svijet se oprašta od Josea Antonia Reyesa, donosimo prve reakcije

FILE PHOTO: Arsenal v Manchester United FA Community Shield
Foto: Action Images/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL
Autor: Boris Trifunović

Nogometni svijet šokirala je vijest da je nogometni velikan Jose Antonio Reyes (35) tragično preminuo u prometnoj nesreći.

Izdanak Sevilline škole igrao je s Ivanom Rakitićem, nastupao je za Sevillu, Arsenal, Real Madrid i Atletico Madrid između ostalih, a čak četiri puta osvajao je Europsku ligu. Istinski nogometni velikan napustio nas je danas, a cijeli nogometni svijet je u žalosti.

Brojni klubovi i nogometne ličnosti izrazile su sućut putem društvenih mreža. Donosimo prve reakcije.

 

 

  • Avatar EchteLiebe
    EchteLiebe Subota, 01.06.2019. u 15:38

    Bas sam se veselio danasnjem bogatom sportskom danu i zeljno iscekivao vecernje sate, a onda se dogodi ovakva tragedija. Pocivao u miru majstore! Strasan igrac

  • Avatar sekvoja
    sekvoja Subota, 01.06.2019. u 15:01

    Odlican igrac i jako dobar covjek.RIP

  • Avatar MOONZz
    MOONZz Subota, 01.06.2019. u 14:58

    Pretuzno stvarno...pravi nogometni romantik je bio. Taman pred kraj karijere mu se desi ovo. Pocivao u miru! 🙏

