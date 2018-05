Tragedija u Češkoj: Bivši igrač Sparte pronađen mrtav u stanu

Češki mediji izvještavaju kako je bivši nogometaš praške Sparte, Pavel Pergl (40), počinio samoubojstvo.

It is very sad news for Sparta and all football fans to hear that our former player Pavel Pergl has died. He arrived in Sparta as 10-year-old and then he played 68 matches in the first team. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/5T48aqktxN