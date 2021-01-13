Netflix računa da ćemo i u 2021. puno vremena provesti pred ekranima, a sada su objavili najavu svega što možemo očekivati tijekom godine.

Donose tako filmove nagrađivanih redatelja kao što su Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) i Adam McKay (Don't Look Up). Bit će tu zombiji (Army of the Dead), kauboji (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy) i srednjoškolske romanse (uključujući i kulminaciju trilogija To All the Boys i The Kissing Booth).

U nastavku pogledajte popis svih filmova. Neki već imaju i datum izlaska

8 Rue de l'Humanité*

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky*

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don't Look Up

Double Dad*

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream*

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones*

I Care A Lot (February 19)**

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

Munich*

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2*

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)**

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway**

Sweet Girl

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God*

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover**

The Last Mercenary*

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There's Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm*

The White Tiger (January 22)

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto*

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

*neengleski

** nisu globalno dostupni