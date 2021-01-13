Netflix računa da ćemo i u 2021. puno vremena provesti pred ekranima, a sada su objavili najavu svega što možemo očekivati tijekom godine.
Donose tako filmove nagrađivanih redatelja kao što su Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) i Adam McKay (Don't Look Up). Bit će tu zombiji (Army of the Dead), kauboji (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy) i srednjoškolske romanse (uključujući i kulminaciju trilogija To All the Boys i The Kissing Booth).
U nastavku pogledajte popis svih filmova. Neki već imaju i datum izlaska
8 Rue de l'Humanité*
A Boy Called Christmas
A Castle for Christmas
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
A Week Away
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep**
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Blonde
Blood Red Sky*
Bombay Rose
Beckett
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Don't Look Up
Double Dad*
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream*
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Fuimos Canciones*
I Care A Lot (February 19)**
Intrusion
Kate
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Moxie (March 3)
Munich*
Nightbooks
Night Teeth
No One Gets Out Alive
O2*
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)**
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
Red Notice
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Stowaway**
Sweet Girl
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God*
The Harder They Fall
The Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover**
The Last Mercenary*
The Loud House Movie
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
There's Someone Inside Your House
The Starling
The Swarm*
The White Tiger (January 22)
The Woman in the Window
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick...BOOM!
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
Untitled Graham King
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
*neengleski
** nisu globalno dostupni