Baku i djeda prati 200 tisuća ljudi: Snimaju se i u šopingu

Good morning everyone, it’s been quite hectic over the Christmas and new year so we had a few quiet days to ourselves. Pauline is off to her luncheon club, so I will be searching the freezer for leftover scraps.😇😇 Some terrible goings-on in the world at the moment so try and spread a little love. #ilovethatgirl #ilovenyfamily #welovejesus

A post shared by Pauline & Geoffrey Walker (@geoffreywalk) on Jan 8, 2020 at 3:25am PST