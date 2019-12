Božićno ludilo: Ukrasili su dom s 350 borova i 10.000 kuglica

Foto: SINA SCHULDT/DPA/PIXSELL

04 December 2019, Lower Saxony, Rinteln: There's a Santa figure standing in the Jeromin family house. There are many Christmas houses in Germany that are illuminated from the outside. Thomas Jeromin, on the other hand, has created a Christmas wonderland in his living rooms. His collection of self-decorated plastic trees is even recognized as a world record. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa /DPA/PIXSELL