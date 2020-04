Doktor zapjevao nakon teške smjene: 'Tvoj glas je lijek!'

I recorded this video a couple of weeks ago after leaving a night shift in the ICU having just admitted my first COVID patient. I went to bed soon after and didn't end up posting it (mostly because of how embarrassingly white it reveals me to be, LOL). But when I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on, —n8

