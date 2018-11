Izazov s limunom za osmijeh curice: 'Nije na dobrom mjestu'

When Annabelle had a request the other day for people to do the lemon face challenge to cheer her up, so many of you stepped up including the amazing Wiggles. 💜🍋 💛🍋 💙🍋 ❤️ To help Annabelle and other kids with DIPG, all you have to do is: 1) Record yourself eating a lemon wedge 2) Explain that you are doing it to raise awareness for DIPG 3) Share your video on social media and nominate some friends to do it. 4) Hashtag #loveforannabelle, #dipgawareness, #lemonfacechallenge 5) Dont forget to make it a public post so we can show Annabelle and make her smile❤️ You have all heard of the ice bucket challenge, it went viral a few years ago to raise awareness and funds to research ALS. I am SO pleased to let you all know, there is the ‘lemon face challenge’ to raise awareness for DIPG!! This is incredible! It is the most awareness DIPG has ever gotten! This WILL make a difference! America is doing it, let’s make it viral in Australia 🇦🇺 Please participate and share your videos. It is a fun way to raise awareness to a devastating disease. If you are too scared to do the challenge and would like to make a donation which will go directly to DIPG research in Australia, please donate to the Isabella and Marcus foundation: https://donorbox.org/the-isabella-and-marcus-foundation 😉 Please share this post to make people aware that brain cancer kills more children in Australia than any other disease and is the least funded. This must change! 💜💖💜 https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/wiggles-and-wests-tigers-accept-annabelles-lemon-face-challenge/news-story/fdb572578655b5934a8b390840801db6