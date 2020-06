\u00a0

Don\u2019t ever underestimate the power of love. While protesting in downtown Raleigh, I captured a beautiful moment in a strangers life that I felt called to share. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 A few minutes after filming this I approached the man (his name is Xavier) and told him I wanted to send him this video. It was one small contribution I could make to his special moment. He nodded in excitement and we began to exchange phone numbers when I lost it. I was completely overcome with emotions. Tears filled my eyes; I could barely speak behind my mask. \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800 I put my hand on his shoulder and thanked him for reminding me of what really matters. We locked eyes and he brought me in for a hug. It was the first random hug I\u2019ve had in months. In our embrace, he said something I\u2019ll never forget: \u201cDon\u2019t worry, we\u2019re in this together.\u201d So simple, yet so powerful. It\u2019s a statement that I should have said to him, but in that moment none of that mattered. We were just two strangers embracing one another in a moment of pure joy and happiness amidst the chaotic backdrop of chants for justice and peace.\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 \u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800\u2800 I congratulated them both, waved goodbye, and walked away from the crowd to settle myself. It\u2019s easy to get overwhelmed with what\u2019s going on right now. We\u2019re in the middle of a pandemic, millions of people have lost their jobs, and there\u2019s still so much discrimination, racism, and inequality that\u2019s not being properly addressed by our current administration... but moments like this give me hope. Even when you may feel alone or scared, remember what Xavier said \u2014 we\u2019re in this together. @xaviermyoung #JusticeForGeorgeFlloyd #EqualityForAll #BlackLivesMatter #MoreLove Licensed by TMX.news





A post shared by Zachary Cohen (@thepathof_z) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:17am PDT