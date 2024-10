Znatiželjna je koala prošetala tračnicama, ljudi zvali policiju

Sir, are you koalafied to be standing over the yellow line like that? 🐨 This un-bear-ably cute passenger found its way onto the platform at Casula station last week. While it took a self-guided tour of the station, a train guard notified the Security Control Centre, and incoming trains were warned to slow down when passing through the area 🚆 With the guidance of some NSW police officers, it found its way back to the bush safe and sound 😌