11 poznatih ljepotica pokazale strije: 'To je sasvim normalno'
Budući da današnji kult ljepote prihvaća samo savršenstvo, sve više poznatih osoba javno razbija mitove o savršenom tijelu objavljujući fotografije svojih nesavršenosti
Padma Lakshmi se već dugo zalaže za tjelesnu pozitivnost, a bivša vrhunska kuharica, koja vodi emisiju Top Chef, još jednom je pokazala da kad su u pitanju ženska tijela, ono prirodno je - najljepše.
Na Instagramu je podijelila fotografiju u dolčeviti i gaćicama istog uzorka na kojoj joj se jasno vide strije na nogama, što je još dodatno naglasila natpisom 'Hej strijo!' (Hey strech).
Lakshmi nije jedina javna osoba koja odbacuje nerealne standarde ljepote. Osim brojnih drugih poznatih osoba, robne marke poput ASOS-a i Victoria's Secreta također su se uključile u akciju. Victoria's Secret je 2016. pokazao ne-retuširane fotografije modela Jasmine Tookes koja je nosila fantastični grudnjak te marke, koji je bio pokriven dijamantima i smaragdima.
This photo of Jasmine Tookes is now my favorite of any Victoria's Secret Angel ever because you can see stretch marks AND THAT SHIT IS REAL! pic.twitter.com/hK5O5UbAcz— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) 26. listopada 2016.
U lipnju 2017. ASOS, popularna britanska modna marka, se pridružila divu donjeg rublja kad su objavili fotografije novih proizvoda na neretuširanim manekenkama.
It's amazing that #asos have stopped airbrushing their swimwear models' stretch marks/ acne scars👏🏼 unrealistic bodies do not define beauty! pic.twitter.com/cT0CoKyb8u— Laura Osborne (@lauraosborne99) 1. srpnja 2017.
Chrissy Teigen objavila je na Instagramu fotografiju svojih nogu sa strijama i masnicama. Ona je inače jedna od rijetkih zvijezda koja na društvenim mrežama prikazuje svoj život onakvim kakav je, a ne kako si obožavatelji zamišljaju da bi trebao biti.
- Tri puta sam razmišljala želim li zadržati ovu fotografiju ili ju izbrisati... SAMO zbog strija. Uhvatila sam se trenutak prije nego što sam ju obrisala i jednostavno nisam mogla vjerovati kako sam si dopustila da postanem toliko nesigurna u sebe zbog nečeg toliko prirodnog! Trebalo mi je neko vrijeme (točnije, 23 godine), ali objavljujem ovu fotografiju kako bih samu sebe podsjetila, i sve druge, da strije nisu nešto oko čega se treba toliko uznemiravati. Ovo je poticaj svima da se zaljube u sebe - napisala je model Lexi Mendi na Instagramu.
I was thinking thrice if I wanted to keep this photo or dump it in the bin...ONLY because of my tiger stripes. I caught myself right before tossing it and just could. not. believe. how I let myself get so insecure about something so natural!!! It's taken me quite a while (23 yrs to be exact) but putting this out there to remind myself and everyone that it's really nothing to get all worked up or feel weird about. here's to learning to love the lines 💫
Barbie Ferrera, poznata po radu u kampanji MisGuideda kojoj je bio cilj pokazati pravu ljepotu, bez Photoshopa, je na svojem Instagramu objavila fotografiju strija na trbuhu, s objašnjenjem kako su sve te male nesavršenosti zapravo simpatične.
I Denise Bidot je jasno dala do znanja da je apsolutno protiv uljepšavanja fotografija te objavila fotografiju sebe na plaži, na kojoj ništa nije sakrila.
Perfect day for the pool. Learning to love my body more and more each day. I never thought I'd wear a bikini that wasn't high waisted after having my daughter, but here I am, at 30, embracing all of me. Stretch marks ✔️ No thigh gap ✔️ Happiness ✔️✔️✔️ . Life is what you make of it ladies, let's just learn to be happy, in the end that's all that matters. So I'm posting this to show that no one is perfect and that's ok. No filter, no retouching, just me 💙💙💙✨ #nowrongway #bodypositive #loveyourself #behappy #lifeisgood #curves #denisebidot #love #thereisnowrongwaytobeawoman
Poznata pjevačica, nekadašnja članica jednog od najpopularnijih ženskih bendova Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, je poznata po svojoj fantastičnoj figuri, koja isto nije savršena. A nju nije briga.
Iskra Arabella Lawrence, poznati britanski plus size model, s ponosom na Instagramu pokazuje svoje strije i celulit. U opisu fotografije objašnjava da je to što ljudi vide njezino tijelo, sa svim njegovim nesavršenostima.
- Obožavam ovakve fotografije jer su stvarne i volim objavljivati fotografije na kojima se vidi koliko imam samopouzdanja zato jer nas je društvo naučilo da imamo 'mane', a ja vam govorim koga briga... - napisala je uz fotografiju.
✨💕 oh hey there.. Yes this is clearly a booty pic but do you see why? Because I haven't airbrushed my tiger stripe stretch marks 🐯 or my cellulite lightening bolts ⚡️ or my back fat 🌮🍔🍕because this is my body, I love it it's real and I love posting pictures showing how confident I am because society has taught us we have "flaws" and I'm telling you who gives a.. Because you are more than your body and you get to decide what beauty is❤️ #iskralawrence #everyBODYisbeautiful pic by @imruhul tag a friend who's flaws are flawless & are imperfectly perfect 😚💕✨
Kaylas Itsines, poznata fitness trenerica također je pokazala svoje strije, unatoč tome što se jako brine za svoje tijelo.
Hey chicks!!! This one is for the ladies asking me if I have stretch marks anywhere, yes I sure do 😍😘..... and if any of my friends or family are on here you know how much I love them!! I am a woman, and I am proud to be one and have these marks! Some of us wont have any at all, some will have them just like me and others will be completely different. We all have them, mine are on the sides of my legs.... for now 😝 I'm sure when I decide to have some babies, I'll get some more - but hey, #thisisme! My beautiful bubba will be so much more important than a few lines on my bod! 👌 www.kaylaitsines.com/app
Model Joann Van Den Herik je objavila fotografiju kojom je jasno poručila da ni oni nije savršena.
I was afraid to post this picture and that's why I did post it. I could've cropped it so you wouldn't see any fat, but I didn't. I wanted to show you guys that I'm imperfect too. I have fatrolls, I have stretch marks. It's so easy to look in the mirror and feel disgusted by the things you don't like, but I don't want to do that anymore. I don't wanna hide my "ugly" side, I want to show it more often, because I've accepted it. I love my body. Guys and girls, it doesn't matter if you don't have a sixpack, or a size zero. You're just as beautiful as everyone. Don't try to compare or compete with others, your body is a temple which you should care and love for. Don't let your mind bully your body. Nowadays, people make it feel like it's a shame to be fat and that if you're not a size 0, you shouldn't show your body. F* them!!! Show your body, love your body, embrace your body no matter what size you are. Your body loves YOU, so love it back ❤️ #CelebrateMySize #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves photo by @rachelkeijzerphotography
Eto, ja mislio da su strije vanzemaljci. Pa normalno da je to normalno. Nisu ni budale normalne ali je normalno da ih ima.
Nisam nikad razumio zasto su zene opterecene time?
skroz normalna pojava
