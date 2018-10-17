11 poznatih ljepotica pokazale strije: 'To je sasvim normalno'

Padma Lakshmi se već dugo zalaže za tjelesnu pozitivnost, a bivša vrhunska kuharica, koja vodi emisiju Top Chef, još jednom je pokazala da kad su u pitanju ženska tijela, ono prirodno je - najljepše.

Na Instagramu je podijelila fotografiju u dolčeviti i gaćicama istog uzorka na kojoj joj se jasno vide strije na nogama, što je još dodatno naglasila natpisom 'Hej strijo!' (Hey strech).

Lakshmi nije jedina javna osoba koja odbacuje nerealne standarde ljepote. Osim brojnih drugih poznatih osoba, robne marke poput ASOS-a i Victoria's Secreta također su se uključile u akciju. Victoria's Secret je 2016. pokazao ne-retuširane fotografije modela Jasmine Tookes koja je nosila fantastični grudnjak te marke, koji je bio pokriven dijamantima i smaragdima.

This photo of Jasmine Tookes is now my favorite of any Victoria's Secret Angel ever because you can see stretch marks AND THAT SHIT IS REAL! pic.twitter.com/hK5O5UbAcz