Getting in touch with your womb\u2019s creativity, power and magic. . Moon Blood Art \ud83e\ude78\ud83d\uddbc . My Mother came into my room and asked if I had used my blood and immediately I said No. . Sometimes my body forgets it doesn\u2019t have to be afraid of judgements because I wont be burnt at stake anymore... . Yet my nervous system sometimes forgets and is part of healing the Witch Wound. . But sometimes I just want to protect my wildness and not have people\u2019s judgements affect me, given I\u2019m still going to do whatever I want. . Is a daily journey to not hide and be in my Truth. . Is a daily journey to see the bullshit and still fight to not go back old ways around certain family members. . Is a daily journey to free from bondage and their ways... . . . . #bloodfacial #periodblood #periodbloodart #bloodart #periodbloodart #moonbloodgood #moonblood #menstruationmatters #menstruationart #menstruation #periodpositive #cyclesyncing #wombhealing #divinefeminine #periodpositive #moonbloodgood #redmooncycle #whitemooncycle #intuitiveguidance #divineintuition #sacredfeminine #wombritual #periodcramps #endowarrior #uterinefibroids#moonritual #vampirefacial #feminineenergy #sacredsensuality #sacreddivinefeminine #periodsarenatural #menstrualcramps





A post shared by Feminine Embodiment +Periods\ud83e\ude78\ud83c\udf3f (@marymirandacoaching) on Feb 25, 2020 at 1:00pm PST