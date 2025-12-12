Obavijesti

Galerija

Komentari 0
Pod povećalom je

FOTO Amerikanka Gabby ima prirodno ogromne grudi: 'Nitko mi ne vjeruje, svi ih žele dirati'

Nakon što su njezine grudi košarice G izazvale lavinu komentara, Gabby McCarthy iz Love Islanda otkrila je koliko joj je teško nositi se s kritikama i nevjericom javnosti
FOTO Amerikanka Gabby ima prirodno ogromne grudi: 'Nitko mi ne vjeruje, svi ih žele dirati'
Kreatorica sadržaja s Gold Coasta, koja trenutno sudjeluje u sedmoj sezoni australskog dating showa, našla se pod povećalom na internetu i u vili zbog ljudi koji ne vjeruju da su njezine grudi prirodne, unatoč tome što ona to uporno tvrdi. | Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
1/67
Kreatorica sadržaja s Gold Coasta, koja trenutno sudjeluje u sedmoj sezoni australskog dating showa, našla se pod povećalom na internetu i u vili zbog ljudi koji ne vjeruju da su njezine grudi prirodne, unatoč tome što ona to uporno tvrdi. | Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Komentari 0

OSTALO

24sata logo

24sata © 2025