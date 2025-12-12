FOTO Amerikanka Gabby ima prirodno ogromne grudi: 'Nitko mi ne vjeruje, svi ih žele dirati'

Nakon što su njezine grudi košarice G izazvale lavinu komentara, Gabby McCarthy iz Love Islanda otkrila je koliko joj je teško nositi se s kritikama i nevjericom javnosti
Kreatorica sadržaja s Gold Coasta, koja trenutno sudjeluje u sedmoj sezoni australskog dating showa, našla se pod povećalom na internetu i u vili zbog ljudi koji ne vjeruju da su njezine grudi prirodne, unatoč tome što ona to uporno tvrdi.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Gabby nije morala izgovoriti ni riječ pri ulasku u show kako bi privukla poglede i potaknula šaputanja.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Ne samo da je izgledala zapanjujuće sa svojom dugom smeđom kosom i seksi haljinom, nego su joj grudi prirodno ogromne.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Gabby ima 21 godinu i dolazi s Gold Coasta.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Kaže da je svi pitaju jesu li njene grudi prirodne, pa ih čak žele i opipati.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
No, ona tvrdi da je na njoj sve prirodno, i da je veličina njene košarice grudnjak G.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
- Cijeli sam život imala problema sa slikom o vlastitom tijelu, pa kad me se tako razapinje, kada govore da sam lažljivica… jednostavno je grozno - iskreno je priznala.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
Gabby je otkrila da je čak razmišljala o smanjenju grudi sa samo 15 godina zbog nesigurnosti koju je osjećala.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
- Nakon showa ću napraviti rendgen da svima pokažem da su moje grudi stvarne! - izjavila je.
| Foto: Instagram/gabrielleemccarthy
